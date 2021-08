Want to get a further sense of what’s ahead on Good Trouble season 3 episode 15? The title for this episode is “Lunar New Year,” and it’s not going to take that long to figure out what the central event for this story is. There’s a celebration going on at the Coterie courtesy of Alice, and that means an opportunity to bring a lot of characters together in a centralized location! Sure, so many of them live together in the first place, but rarely is there an event quite like this.