Lil Nas X would rather not weigh in on homophobia in rap ‘for my own safety’

By Amber De Luca-Tao
thebrag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Nas X has stated in a recent interview that he will not be engaging in the current homophobia in rap discourse, for his “own safety”. Speaking with Variety, Lil Nas X has declined directly addressing the topic, as he said, “The honest truth is, I don’t want to speak on a lot of the homophobia within rap because I feel like this is a very dangerous playing field. It’s more for my own safety rather than anything else.”

