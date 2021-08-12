Lil Nas X would rather not weigh in on homophobia in rap ‘for my own safety’
Lil Nas X has stated in a recent interview that he will not be engaging in the current homophobia in rap discourse, for his “own safety”. Speaking with Variety, Lil Nas X has declined directly addressing the topic, as he said, “The honest truth is, I don’t want to speak on a lot of the homophobia within rap because I feel like this is a very dangerous playing field. It’s more for my own safety rather than anything else.”tonedeaf.thebrag.com
