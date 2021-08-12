An Oakland author explains why a rude frog is a guide to liberation in her latest novel
Although they are far from mortal enemies, there is a bit of a cat-and-mouse game going on between a reporter and an ex-president in Oakland author Carolina De Robertis’ fifth novel, “The President and the Frog” (Knopf, $24.95, 224 pages). Their exchange revolves around a backward look at the life of the aged, unnamed protagonist, a former revolutionary in a South American nation who underwent long years of torture and imprisonment before emerging to ascend to high office, becoming both beloved by his countrymen and revered around the globe for his humility, compassion and lifelong thirst for justice.localnewsmatters.org
