An Oakland author explains why a rude frog is a guide to liberation in her latest novel

If we still think of books written by white men as the pinnacle of literature, we will never be able to debunk white supremacy and western imperialism. Like Audre Lorde rightly said, “For the master’s tools will never dismantle the master’s house. They may allow us to temporarily beat him at his own game, but they will never enable us to bring about genuine change.” If we are to bring in a future where the works of BIPOC authors are as accessible and rampant as that of white people, then decolonizing your bookshelf is the need of the hour.