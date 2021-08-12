Cancel
Man dies in Milford motorcycle crash after crossing into path of SUV: police

By Shannon Marvel McNaught, Dover Post, Del.
 6 days ago

Aug. 11—A 25-year-old Milford man was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night, police said. He was driving a 1980 Kawasaki KZI south on Route 1 at 8:24 p.m., approaching New Wharf Road, when, for unknown reasons, he traveled through the grass median and into the northbound lanes, police said.

