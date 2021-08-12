Man dies in Milford motorcycle crash after crossing into path of SUV: police

Milford, DE- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Tuesday night in Milford. On August 10, 2021, at approximately 8:24 p.m., a 1980 Kawasaki KZI motorcycle operated by a 25-year-old Milford man was traveling southbound on Bay Road (SR 1) approaching New Wharf Road. A 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV driven by a 38-year-old female from Milford was traveling northbound on Bay Road (SR 1), in the right travel lane, just north of New Wharf Road. For unknown reasons, the motorcycle exited the east edge of Bay Road southbound, traveled south through the grass median, entered the northbound travel lanes, and directly into the path of the Hyundai. The front of the Hyundai struck the right side of the Kawasaki. After colliding, the motorcycle came to an uncontrolled stop and came to rest on its left side. The Hyundai continued traveling north, exited the east edge of Bay Road, and the front center struck a utility pole.