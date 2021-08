KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 17): DBS Research has revised downwards its US dollar-to-ringgit exchange rate forecast to the 4.20 to 4.40 range. Noting in a report today that the ringgit has since 2015 followed through with further depreciation to 4.40 per US dollar every time it weakened past 4.20, the research house said there are “fundamental reasons” why it will likely happen again.