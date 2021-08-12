Cancel
Marcus Brady: Patience, Vision Standing Out In Training Camp For Jonathan Taylor

By Josh Carney
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 6 days ago

If anyone had doubts about Indianapolis Colts' second-year running back Jonathan Taylor heading into the 2021 season, the Wisconsin product is quickly and quietly putting those doubts to bed early in training camp in Westfield.

Taylor, who is coming off of a 1,169-yard performance in 2020 as a rookie, has turned heads early in training camp, according to first-year offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.

Speaking to the media Wednesday following practice, Brady stated that Taylor's patience and vision have stood out in a big way so far in training camp, which could put him on a path to be a more consistent running back in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TAGbK_0bP9S7x300
© Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

“We were just talking about that. One of the runs that he made today in practice – just his vision and the quickness of him just setting up blocks," Brady said. "But then how he is able to explode through the hole because he sees that vision of how the o-line about to climb up to the next level and pick up that backer. He just sees it that much quicker and you can just tell he’s playing faster.”

The Colts saw Taylor really hit his stride as a running back late last season, racking up 741 yards from Week 11 on, including an astounding 253-yard performance to close the regular season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Taylor then turned in a strong performance in the AFC Wild Card matchup against the Buffalo Bills, racking up 78 yards on the ground in the playoff loss.

Now, coming off of a great close to his rookie season, Taylor is eyeing more in 2021. A big 2021 season will come for Taylor thanks to his development as a patient runner with improved vision, Brady said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wfbhr_0bP9S7x300
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

"Patience, the vision and understanding of the scheme," Brady said. "Of, ‘Okay, in this front, this guy is going to end up climbing to this backer. Let me kind of dip in here, set up that block and then once I fill it, then hit it.’ He’s done a great job with that.

"That’s what it felt like to me earlier in the season, but he progressed throughout the season and I think everybody saw that," Brady added. "He’s almost just picked up where he was from the end of the season and you can tell it’s even quicker now. He looks really good.”

With Taylor hitting his stride earlier in the season as a second-year running back, that should spell trouble for opposing defenses in 2021.

Have thoughts on Jonathan Taylor's performance in training camp to date? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

