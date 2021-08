DeQuincy High School Class of 1971 will be celebrating their 50th Reunion during Homecoming Festivities on Friday, Oct. 15. They will have a float in the parade. Carolyn Frazier will host a Fried Fish Lunch on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum Pavillion. The fish will be cooked by Danny Manuel and friends. The cost will be $30 per family. Those wishing to attend need to forward funds to Danny Dougharty along with their contact information by the first week of September to get a head count together. Send checks to: 323 Theriot Rd., DeQuincy LA 70633.