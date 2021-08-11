Assisting veterans
4-H members Mason Watkins, Mason Bertram and Morgan Bertram put in a community service day at the Weaverville Veterans Memorial Hall July 24, helping serve the first community breakfast in more than a year. The veterans will have another breakfast Saturday, Aug. 21. Come out for this fundraiser and support local veterans. More 4-Hers in attendance showing their support and assisting with clean up included Eli, Isaac, Penelope Faulkner, Mason Watkins, Mason, Morgan, Payton and Audrey Bertram.www.trinityjournal.com
