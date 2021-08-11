Cancel
Astronomy

Perseids meteor shower to put on show tonight, this week

By Larry D. Curtis, KUTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — If you enjoy star-gazing, and meteor showers in particular, now is the time. NASA says the peak in mid-August, is likely to be one of the most impressive chances to catch the annual Perseids meteor event for several years. The experts said the night of...

