Lompoc, CA

Small plane lands at Lompoc park

By KSBY Staff
Posted by 
KSBY News
KSBY News
 6 days ago
A 1969 Cessna 172K plane made an emergency landing Wednesday afternoon at River Bend Bike Park in Lompoc.

City officials said the single occupant of the plane was not hurt, and no one on the ground was injured.

First responders were reportedly notified of the incident at 2:14 p.m. However, the plane landed at least 30 minutes prior, according to Lompoc Police Department Sgt. Bryan Dillard.

City officials said the pilot of the private plane, a licensed commercial pilot from Paso Robles, had been flying about six miles east of Lompoc doing some mapping when the plane's engine stalled in wet weather for undetermined reasons. Dillard said the pilot attempted to glide towards the airport, but was unable to make it there and instead circled back around and landed safely at the park.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has reportedly been notified of the incident.

