TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening

Three's Company: 7-10 p.m., The 205 Restaurant and Bar, no cover, sixth floor of the Homewood Suites Hotel, 2451 Jack Warner Parkway West, downtown Tuscaloosa. Virtual auditions for TCT's "Cinderella": Tuscaloosa Children's Theatre will hold virtual auditions for its production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella," open only to those 12 and up. Preference for lead/named roles will be given to those who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19. Register to audition via the form at www.tuscaloosachildrenstheatre.net. Submit the form to tctcinderella@gmail.com before 4 p.m. Friday Aug. 13.