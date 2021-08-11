Two weeks on the Two-Hearted

By the time you read this we’ll already be back home having spent the last couple of weeks camped at the mouth of the Hemingway’s Big Two-Hearted River where it empties in the great Lake Superior. The inland sea that is the largest body of freshwater in North America can be moody at times and the countless shipwrecks prove it. Only miles away from where the Edmund Fitzgerald went down during a stormy night, a museum at Whitefish Point is dedicated to those lost ships and the lives that went down with them.

Friday, July 23: Judy and I left on that afternoon timed so we would arrive at the Superior State Forest Campground by Sunday when camping sites normally open up. It’s primitive camping, no electric, no cell service or dump stations and only two outhouses serve the small campground along the banks overlooking the Two-Hearted River. A foot bridge, part of the North County Trail, crosses the river and leads to the remote sandy, pebbly beach where my wife collects the small round smooth rocks to take home.

Saturday, July 24: The trip north from Ohio is accompanied by stops at Cabela’s in Dundee, Northwoods Outlet in Pinconning, and a hearty breakfast at Grayling. Next, it’s a stop at the Mackinaw Bridge then on to Sault Ste Marie to watch the big great lakes freighters lock through the Soo Locks. We spent that night camped in the back of the pickup on the shore of Lake Superior.

Sunday, July 25: The next morning we had breakfast in Paradise at a little diner that had good coffee and got a block of ice at the gas station across the road. The next stop would be the primitive state forest campground we would call home for the next two weeks.

Monday, July 26: We settle into camp life leaving behind the real world and started the search for the elusive brook trout.

Tuesday, July 27: The last weeks in July and early August the blueberries are ripe and ready for picking. The vast acreage of wild blueberry patches within the forest is hard to wrap your head around. They are seemingly endless and by the time we break camp Judy will have a three to four gallons of wild blueberries picked.

Wednesday, July 28: As for me it’s the trout streams that feed into Lake Superior and the wild native brook trout they hold. Some years the fishing is good, some years not. This trip has been particularly tough as compared to 2018 when the brook trout were bigger and hungrier. However I did manage to catch four keeper size rainbows and a nice brook trout on dry flies and nymphs in the upper Big Two-Hearted that will serve as camp dinner one evening.

Thursday, July 29: Since the last time I was here the faint trails to the remote fishing spots are badly overgrown and needed an axe and a saw to clear the paths to the streams, The places to park sometimes need clearing too as old burnt still standing pine trees have fallen across the roads. In 2012 the Duck Lake Fire wiped out the jack-pine forest and nearly wiped out the campground but the forest is regenerating and what’s left of the old forest are tall limbless burnt pines that are slowly coming down one by one.

Friday, July 30: The view from our campsite can best be described as a post card photo. Looking east the tea stained big Two-Hearted empties into Lake Superior, looking west the sun sets over the big lake and the foot bridge across the river is behind us.

Saturday, July 31: The gorgeous view from camp is not without cost. At dusk a gale force wind swept in from the northeast riling the big lake and nearly wiping out our campsite. In the dark we had to tie down the tent and screen house to keep it from blowing away. The sheer force of the wind bowed the screen house into a pretzel and we tied off the corners to the trees and roots as the stakes holding the tent and screen house pulled loose. Fortunately, we had plenty of rope to tie it down or all would have been lost. When I finally crawled into the tent after midnight I slept with my clothes on with every intention of having to get up in the middle of night once I heard the tent poles snap and the screen house blow away. Luckily everything survived but the wind did not relent until the next day. You could have surfed the waves on Lake Superior and the wind, the swells, and the roar of the waves crashing into the beach was a powerful reminder of the temperate the big lake.

Sunday, Aug. 1: After what had normally been a very mild stretch of warm weather the wind blew in a torrential rain during the night that continued into the next day. What I remember from my boy scout days is that inside the wet wood is dry wood and I think we were the only campers to have a fire going during the rain. The roads turned to a sandy slush and the two track forest roads were now dotted with big, sloppy waterfilled potholes.

Monday, Aug. 2: We took that afternoon to leave camp a day and visit the little harbor village of Grand Marais which is 50-minutes away on dusty dirt roads to get ice and a bite to eat. Here we’ve daydream about purchasing an old houses overlooking the harbor and what a wonderful way to spend summers in our senior years. However to live there year round you’ll need snowmobile and a love for cold and snow where summers are short and the winters are long.

At our campsite a small sandy inlet on the river bank makes for a natural if not convenient landing from which we launch our canoe and kayak and paddle the river, or if the weather is calm to the mouth of the river and into Lake Superior.

That evening we grilled the five trout I caught earlier over the campfire with potatoes and onions and had our much anticipated delicious wild trout dinner.

