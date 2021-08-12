Shockers capture RCBL title

For the first time in nearly 40 years, a New Market team has won a Rockingham County Baseball League championship. The New Market Shockers, last season’s league runner-up, sealed the deal in their return to the RCBL finals this week with a four-game sweep of Stuarts Draft in the best-of-seven series, which ended with the Shockers’ 8-4 win on the road on Tuesday night. Not since 1972, when the Twin County Twins claimed the crown, had a New Market team won an RCBL title.