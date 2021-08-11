Expect the unexpected at MVR

This year’s fair has been modified because of the possibility of smoke, but you never know when the wind might clear the air. At 7 p.m., Saturday in the Mountain Valley Raceway Grandstand Arena, the Clyde Cordell Memorial race will kick off, followed by an enduro at the end of the night. The yearly memorial race brings racers from around the region and delivers back-to-back dirt track action in a variety of different classes including modified, mini stock, hobby stock and more. We’ve even had exciting races featuring side-by-side ATVs on the track. You just never know what to expect at Mountain Valley Raceway.