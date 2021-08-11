Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Expect the unexpected at MVR

trinityjournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s fair has been modified because of the possibility of smoke, but you never know when the wind might clear the air. At 7 p.m., Saturday in the Mountain Valley Raceway Grandstand Arena, the Clyde Cordell Memorial race will kick off, followed by an enduro at the end of the night. The yearly memorial race brings racers from around the region and delivers back-to-back dirt track action in a variety of different classes including modified, mini stock, hobby stock and more. We’ve even had exciting races featuring side-by-side ATVs on the track. You just never know what to expect at Mountain Valley Raceway.

www.trinityjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#A Better Chance#Demolition Derby#Mvr#Destruction Derby#N95
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: The 2022 promotion that seems inevitable

With Harrison Burton moving to Wood Brothers Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing’s new full-time driver for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season seems like a given. In a somewhat surprising announcement, it was confirmed that Harrison Burton is set to leave Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota and move from the NASCAR Xfinity Series to the Cup Series as the replacement for Matt DiBenedetto behind the wheel of the #21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing next year.
Jesus Garciatrinityjournal.com

A cut above

While canceled events and smoke certainly decreased the number of people at the 2021 County Fair, its logging show attracted a fair amount of spectators. Organizers recruited on the spot for people to come out of the stands and compete for cash and prizes. From handsaw bucking to choker setting...
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
NFLsportswar.com

Expected would be not many but unexpected, many.

I am speculating that LB is a place we see some true 1st years get regular snaps or start by mid season with so much available playing time.They apparently haven't been in full pads yet so all bets are off, but early returns on West Weeks grading 92% in practice is encouraging. That suggests he knows where to be which is key.There could also be playing time there for situational needs like 3rd and long, requiring a pass rushing specialist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy