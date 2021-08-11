New vision!
Jenny Rea Le Roux for California governor. We have a new hope for California and are so encouraged after meeting and listening to Jenny Rae Le Roux. Jenny Rae is an experienced and successful businesswoman from Northern California, who is experiencing the challenges of living and working in this state. She is boldly stepping up to change the direction of this great state. Jenny Rae Le Roux will focus on the things that actually affect our lives, like crime, water management, wildfire management and schools.www.trinityjournal.com
