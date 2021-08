Fei Qi ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-6893-2758 0. Hainan University, Haikou, China. You have full access to this article via your institution. The 2006 UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities stipulates that parties to the convention should use statistical data to formulate and implement policies that “address the barriers faced by persons with disabilities in exercising their rights”. Yet, more than a year into the pandemic, very few public-health or medical institutions are recording the disability status of those who contract COVID-19.