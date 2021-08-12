Cancel
No special session expected to address Medicaid funding shortage

By Gloria Enloe
kjluradio.com
 6 days ago

Despite funding challenges the state faces to expand the Medicaid program, Governor Mike Parson does not plan to call a special session of the legislature. Parson announced Wednesday that it may take up to two months to sign up all the people now eligible for Medicaid in the program. Voters approved a constitutional amendment last year to expand the program to over 275,000 additional low-income Missourians. Parson says since the beginning, the state knew the process would take some time.

Mike Parson
#Medicaid Funding#Special Session#Legislature#Constitutional Amendment#Missourians
