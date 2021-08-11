Play golf for Lions fundraiser

July 11 was the date of the Sauk Prairie Lions Clubs’ 16th Annual Memorial Golf Tournament, “We Remember Our Own” as a fundraiser and in memory of members who left too soon. Each year has seen more community support and was their best year ever with more golfers, more attending the dinner and more support from local businesses. Men and women of all skill levels competed in a four-person, scramble-format tournament. Several holes had extra, fun activities to try. There were many prizes, raffle items, and silent auction items thanks to so many businesses and individuals that gave so generously. With the money raised, the Lions will give back to Sauk Prairie. The Lions extend a big thank you to all who participated in this event and to the generous donors and sponsors. It is with their contributions that year after year it is a great success. Locally, the Lions support several projects and dozen or more local organizations. The Lions Club provides eyeglasses to school children and screening for vision concerns. Diabetes Awareness, support the food pantry so families may be nourished and provide support to our high school students education in the form of scholarships. The Sauk Prairie Lions help 6:8, Caring Tree, Kids Ranch, and Neighbor in Need and this year also Friends od Sauk Prairie Parks and Recreation, among many other community needs and support. The Sauk Prairie Lions help support Lions programs state wide such as Camp Rosholt which supports many disadvantaged and handicapped children. For one week these children can forget about the pain and suffering they must endure each day and actually feel special and have the time of their lives. Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin is dedicated to restoring sight through the recovery and transplantation of corneal tissue. Leader Dogs for the Blind empowers people who are blind, visually impaired or Deaf-Blind with skills for a lifetime of independence. Sauk Prairie Lions are committed to helping others and live their motto “We Serve”. This year is the Lions International Organization’s 104st year anniversary. For 104 years, Lions have served their communities with dedication and contributed to the development and well-being of millions of people locally, statewide and around the world. You can check out the Sauk Prairie Lions Club every third Wed of the month at the Prairie House in Prairie du Sac. 6:00 p.m. for dinner and meeting. All are welcome! If you want more information or have questions, please call Nancy Passehl at 608- 643-3008. Pictured, Golfers trying their skill at one of the games.