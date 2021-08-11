Cancel
Play golf for Lions fundraiser

By Itemizer-Observer report
Golfers all over Oregon are invited to register for the Scramble for Sight Golf Classic at links.olshf.org/qfp. Then they play at their community course between Sept. 10-19, donate at least $100 per player to OLSHF, post their 4-Man Scramble or individual 18-hole score and receive over $350 in “tee prizes” including a logo golf Puma vest, Bluetooth sports earbuds, Bridgestone golf balls and more.

