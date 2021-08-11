CHS Cheer Team hosts youth cheer clinic

Notre Dame’s cheer team recently attended the SCA Summer Camp at LSU. Members of the team include, bottom row from left, Kelsey Broussard, Claire Cormier, Morgan Boudreaux, Rosemary Gielen, Ashtyn Wimberley, Maddison Frey, Molly Webb, Evelyn Andrus; middle row, Claudia Kibodeaux, Olevia Schefcik, Amelia Gray, Alayna Hebert, Kaitlyn Constantin, Ella Boudreaux, Ramsey Bellard, Abigayle Daigle, Madison Boudreaux; top row, coach Ashton Broussard, Meg Dorr, Ryan Dailey, Rose Landry, Ahnnie Albro, Emilie Fields, Mariana Guinn and coach Ellie Fields. The team placed first in the Home Pom Routine and the Cheer Routine and were the first runnerup in the final competition. Dorr won the jump off and was nammed an All American along with teammates Daigle, Bellard, Albro, Wimberley, Hebert, Cormier, Dailey and Webb.
