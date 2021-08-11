CHS Cheer Team hosts youth cheer clinic

Maranatha’s Athletics Department is pleased to announce the hiring of its new Cheerleading coach, Megan Anten, a Maranatha alum from the Class of 2014. Coach Anten shared, “I am excited to be back! I was a competitive cheerleader for 8 years and I found my career in the fitness world as a personal trainer. I am currently a gym owner with my husband, and I love what I do! I am excited to have this opportunity to grow the cheer program into something great!”