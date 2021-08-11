Cancel
CHS Cheer Team hosts youth cheer clinic

 7 days ago

The Central High School Cheer Team hosts a youth cheer clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 30-31 at the CHS Turf (football field). Over a two-day session, your child will learn some chants, jumps and a dance to be performed at the Panther’s first home football game. Registration is...

