Western Growers: Supports Garamendi-Johnson Bill On Shipping Reforms

Throughout the pandemic, Americans have seen up close and personal the dedication and commitment of the U.S. Postal Service and its 633,000 employees. While small businesses and restaurants shuttered their doors, schools transitioned to virtual learning, office buildings closed, the threat of COVID-19 raged, and our way of life was upended, the Postal Service never stopped. It continued to deliver mail and packages to every address in America six or seven days a week, a commitment based on the Postal Service’s constitutional obligation to keep our country connected. And it did just that.