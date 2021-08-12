Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Western Growers: Supports Garamendi-Johnson Bill On Shipping Reforms

californiaagtoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOcean Shipping reform Act of 2021 Gets Western Growers Support. On Tuesday August 10, U.S. House Representatives John Garamendi (CA) and Dusty Johnson (SD) introduced the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2021. In order to support the competitiveness of U.S. businesses that are reliant on maritime shipping transport, the bipartisan bill aims to crack down on unreasonable practices by container shipping lines, bolster U.S. enforcement against bad actors, and improve transparency for exporters.

californiaagtoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Garamendi
Person
Dusty Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipping#Ships#House Representatives#Wg#Congress#Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
AgricultureAgriculture Online

U.S. fertilizer makers harmed by imports, says trade agency

There is a “reasonable indication” that domestic fertilizer manufacturers are being hurt by the alleged dumping of imported fertilizer in the United States, the U.S. International Trade Commission declared in a unanimous vote. As a result of the ITC vote, the Commerce Department will continue its investigation of imports of urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) from Russia and from Trinidad and Tobago.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Without regulatory reform, the Biden infrastructure bill will fail

The New York Times has published a fine op-ed by Center for Growth and Opportunity at Utah State University senior fellow Eli Dourado arguing that the U.S. economy needs to get a lot better at building physical stuff. He notes:. One reason venture capitalists have invested so much in software...
Winters, CAwintersexpress.com

Garamendi meets with local, state leaders in Winters

United States Congressman John Garamendi (D-CA) visited Winters on Tuesday, Aug. 3 to meet with community leaders. They discussed infrastructure and healthcare projects that create employment opportunities, improve transportation and enhance rural healthcare. Garamendi met with Yolo County Supervisor Don Saylor, Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Winters City Councilmember Jesse Loren, Director...
Congress & Courtspnwag.net

Lawmakers Introduce Ocean Shipping Reform Act

Earlier this week House lawmakers introduced the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2021. The bipartisan legislation is the first major update of federal regulations for the global ocean shipping industry since 1998. The legislation would support American exports by establishing reciprocal trade opportunities to help reduce the United States’ longstanding trade imbalance with China and other countries.
Congress & Courts95.3 MNC

Dairy Industry Commends Introduction of Ocean Shipping Reform Act

The National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) and the U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) offered their support for bipartisan legislation introduced by Representatives John Garamendi (D-CA) and Dusty Johnson (R-SD), the Ocean Shipping Reform Act. The dairy industry, as well as other exporters, has faced substantially increased costs to ship their...
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

Agriculture rallies around shipping reforms

The Agriculture Transportation Coalition is endorsing a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives addressing what it says are unreasonable practices by ocean carriers that hinder exports of agricultural goods. On Tuesday, Reps. John Garamendi, D-Calif., and Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., introduced the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2021 to establish...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Benzinga

Ocean Carriers: Shipping Reform Act 'Doomed To Fail'

Container carrier representatives in Washington are pushing back hard against legislation introduced Tuesday aimed at addressing yearlong complaints against carriers by their customers alleging service failures and unfair pricing they say would have disastrous consequences for container markets. The Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2021, spearheaded by Reps. John Garamendi,...
Congress & CourtsDaily Corinthian

Wicker now supports infrastructure bill

Mississippi’s senior congressional member has changed his stance on the $1 trillion national infrastructure bill. Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker announced his support of the INVEST Act on Sunday. He voted in favor of ending the debate on the bill. Discussion closed on the floor in an overall vote of 68-29 which sends the historic measure to a full Senate vote as early as Tuesday. If it passes the Senate, it will move to the House for more debate.
IndustryBoston Herald

McHugh: UPS opposes postal reform despite bipartisan support

Throughout the pandemic, Americans have seen up close and personal the dedication and commitment of the U.S. Postal Service and its 633,000 employees. While small businesses and restaurants shuttered their doors, schools transitioned to virtual learning, office buildings closed, the threat of COVID-19 raged, and our way of life was upended, the Postal Service never stopped. It continued to deliver mail and packages to every address in America six or seven days a week, a commitment based on the Postal Service’s constitutional obligation to keep our country connected. And it did just that.
U.S. Politicsgearjunkie.com

Snowsports Industries America to Support Carbon Dividend Bill

SIA announced it supports the emissions crackdown and will visit Washington, D.C., where the bill fights for traction in the U.S. House of Representatives. Things are heating up; climate change spells bad news for all of us without direct action. And the snowsports industry is on the front lines from a business perspective. That’s why Snowsports Industries America announced its support for the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA).
Foreign PolicyDavis Enterprise

Garamendi backs Biden on Afghanistan exit

Congressman turns focus to evacuation efforts amid Taliban takeover. Rep. John Garamendi, D-Walnut Grove, appeared several times on local and national television over the weekend and early this week to respond to the fallout of the Taliban’s rapid takeover of Afghanistan. Garamendi, who chairs the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness, affirmed President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops and said his focus now is on evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghan allies.
Industrypv-magazine.com

Solar modules are being detained by US customs agents, reports suggest

Solar module shipments to the U.S. appear to have been detained by Customs and Border Protection agents as part of an enforcement action aimed at banning the import of solar equipment containing components provided by a Chinese company suspected of using forced labor. Roth Capital Partners said that JinkoSolar had...
U.S. PoliticsInternational Business Times

Why Trade Enforcement Needs To Be A Top Priority For Biden Administration

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement has been in force for over a year -- but our North American trading partners refuse to fully implement the deal. Canada has failed to open its dairy market to U.S. farmers and producers, as promised. And Mexico continues to privilege state-owned energy companies over U.S. energy firms, among other violations.
Foreign PolicyFox40

Rep. John Garamendi discusses Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

(KTXL) — Representative John Garamendi talks with FOX40’s Bridgette Bjorlo about Taliban forces gaining control of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan on Sunday. “In the past 24 hours everything has changed in Afghanistan,” Garamendi said. “The Taliban has clearly gained control of Kabul — they’ve taken the government.”. The Afghan...
Woodland, CADaily Democrat

Congressman John Garamendi visits Woodland’s Savory Café

Congressman John Garamendi, D-Yolo County, and Savory Café owner Juan Barajas shook hands as they got acquainted and proceeded to sit down for a lengthy conversation about labor shortages and the crucial help restaurants received through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Restaurant Revitalization Program during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Energy IndustryJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Energy Authority unveils strategy

CASPER — Wyoming plans to chart its path to net-zero emissions with an all-of-the-above approach. A year after the Infrastructure Authority and the Pipeline Authority merged to form the Energy Authority, the agency has unveiled its energy strategy, a comprehensive framework for energy development in Wyoming. “We have a rich...

Comments / 0

Community Policy