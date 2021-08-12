Western Growers: Supports Garamendi-Johnson Bill On Shipping Reforms
Ocean Shipping reform Act of 2021 Gets Western Growers Support. On Tuesday August 10, U.S. House Representatives John Garamendi (CA) and Dusty Johnson (SD) introduced the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2021. In order to support the competitiveness of U.S. businesses that are reliant on maritime shipping transport, the bipartisan bill aims to crack down on unreasonable practices by container shipping lines, bolster U.S. enforcement against bad actors, and improve transparency for exporters.californiaagtoday.com
Comments / 0