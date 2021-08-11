Buffalo Bills Announce Mask Requirement for Parts of Highmark Stadium
With COVID-19 cases rising, the Buffalo Bills have announced a mask requirement for parts of Highmark Stadium. The team announced Wednesday evening that masks or facial coverings will be required for all fans, staff, and vendors regardless of vaccination status when visiting the indoor settings at the stadium, per updated guidance from the Erie County Health Department. This includes all indoor areas, indoor club levels, concourses, suites, restrooms, and other enclosed spaces. The team adds that people who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks in the outdoor areas of the stadium.chautauquatoday.com
Comments / 0