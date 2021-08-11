Buffalo Bills Announce Mask Requirement for Parts of Highmark Stadium

This has been a topic of discussion for some time now. The Buffalo Bills lease is nearing an end at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park New York, and now there are talks about what the future holds for the Bills in terms of the new stadium. Many residents here have good reasons why they feel that it should be built in downtown Buffalo, and there are others that have good reasons for it to stay in Orchard Park, and just remolded and upgraded. I have heard everything from the number of jobs it could bring to people in the inter-city, to the amount of revenue it could bring to all the local bars and restaurants in the downtown area.