Ellen DeGeneres Reports Giving Away a Half-Billion Dollars Over Show History
The end of an era soon approaches. Seasoned comedian Ellen Degeneres has announced that season 19 would be her last run on the series. The trailer for the show’s farewell season highlights the special moments of the near two-decade long series. Here, the show proclaims that it has amassed a staggering amount in its famous charitable giveaways. Nearly a half-billion in total to be exact. The Ellen Degeneres Show premieres its final season on September 13, with Kelly Clarkson scheduled to fill the time slot going forward.talentrecap.com
