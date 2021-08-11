Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ellen DeGeneres Reports Giving Away a Half-Billion Dollars Over Show History

By Catherine DiMeglio
talentrecap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end of an era soon approaches. Seasoned comedian Ellen Degeneres has announced that season 19 would be her last run on the series. The trailer for the show’s farewell season highlights the special moments of the near two-decade long series. Here, the show proclaims that it has amassed a staggering amount in its famous charitable giveaways. Nearly a half-billion in total to be exact. The Ellen Degeneres Show premieres its final season on September 13, with Kelly Clarkson scheduled to fill the time slot going forward.

talentrecap.com

Comments / 11

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
George Clooney
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheerios#Buzzfeed#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosenstarz.com

Ellen DeGeneres Leaves 4-Word Message On Show's Promo For Last Season

Ellen DeGeneres has something to say to her fans who keep on supporting her. On September 13, DeGeneres will begin the process of saying goodbye to the viewers of her show. Through an exclusive video posted on TheEllenShow's official YouTube channel, it shared a glimpse of what people can expect on its 19th and final season.
TV & Videosnickiswift.com

The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Final Trailer Has People Talking

August 9 marked the end of an era in television when "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" dropped the trailer for its farewell season, according to People. This final series comes months after the talk show host announced she would be ending her decades-long show, following bombshell reports of a toxic work environment. At the time, Ellen DeGeneres told viewers on a May 12 episode that she was simply following her instincts. "The past 18 years have changed my life," she told viewers while visibly tearing up. "You've changed my life. I am forever grateful to all of you for watching, for laughing, for dancing ... sometimes crying. This show has been the greatest experience of my life and I owe it all to you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."
TV Showsprimetimer.com

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Showing 1 - 15 of 261 articles tagged "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" The Ellen DeGeneres Show's final season promo and poster tout "countless lives changed" and "$450,000,000 given" Ellen DeGeneres' "Farewell Season" will "continue to deliver uplifting, inspiring and hilarious experiences to viewers," through a mix of "unparalleled... Posted Wednesday...
TV & VideosPopculture

Ellen DeGeneres Dropped by Major Network Before Final Season Premieres

Ellen DeGeneres' fans in Australia will have to find a new way to watch the final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The Nine Network, one of the major commercial free-to-air networks in Australia, announced it will not carry the show. The network, also known as Channel 9, did not give a specific reason for dropping the show, but Ellen is ending amid the workplace misconduct scandal that engulfed the show in summer 2020.
TV & Videostalentrecap.com

From Ellen Degeneres to Simon Cowell: Every ‘American Idol’ Judge Ranked

American Idol will premiere its groundbreaking 20th season next year. Since the show’s beginning, a number of judges have claimed a seat on the judging panel. While some lasted much longer than others, we cannot forget their place in Idol history. Heartfelt moments, bickering brawls, and laugh out loud commentary have all been part of the American Idol experience. Check out the best and worst judges of the show’s history, and let us know what you think.
CelebritiesPopculture

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary: 'It Just Keeps Getting Better'

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are celebrating 13 years of marriage with some seriously sweet tributes. The Ellen DeGeneres Show star wished her wife a happy anniversary on Instagram Monday, sharing a selfie of the two lounging outside together. "Happy anniversary, Portia. I’m the luckiest girl in the world because I get to share my life with you," she captioned the shot.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi Taking Extreme Measures To Save Marriage?

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have been together for over a decade, but rumors say that their marriage might not last much longer. DeGeneres is struggling to keep the relationship together, according to gossip. We’ve investigated some shocking stories about the lengths DeGeneres is willing to go to save the marriage.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Talk Show Could Be Returning to TV

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell recently revealed that she has been asked about coming back to the daytime talk show world. The SMILF star, 59, is not sure about a revival of The Rosie O'Donnell Show, noting that her time might have passed. O'Donnell hosted her eponymous talk show from 1996 to 2002, winning 10 Daytime Emmy Awards.
RelationshipsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kelly Clarkson Will Pay $45K In Child Support, But Judge Agrees On One Expense Of Brandon Blackstock’s She Shouldn’t Have To Cover

Recent headlines have made Kelly Clarkson and estranged husband Brandon Blackstock’s divorce the subject of online fodder and countless rumors. The Voice coach and her ex have been handling most details behind closed doors. Despite this outlook, there have been some contentious issues between the former couple. While Clarkson has seemingly footed most of the bill, a recent court ruling agreed that one expense of Blackstock's will be his responsibility.

Comments / 11

Community Policy