NFL

Players prepare to fight to make the cut in Saturday's preseason opener

By Jacob Lang News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 14 days ago

On any given day at training camp, fans fill the bleachers to see the Kansas City Chiefs stars like Patrick Mahomes or Travis Kelce.

But for every big name, there’s a player fighting to make the cut. The Chiefs bring 90 players to training camp, but only 53 will make the final roster for week one.

One of those players is Marcus Kemp. The 25-year-old is in his fifth training camp with the Chiefs, despite having played only 28 career games.

“I’m getting football old at this point,” Kemp said. “I’m still a young guy, but after five years with coach Reid and his camps, you start to feel the aches and pains a little bit more.”

Kemp, along with many other players, finds himself overshadowed by some of the more talented players in camp with the Chiefs. Despite that, he said he’s settled into his role with the team.

“I’m comfortable in the offense, and I’ve got to learn it quite a bit, so I’m just happy to be here and happy to do what I can,” Kemp said.

The first round of cuts will be made by Tuesday, Aug. 17, when the NFL requires teams to cut their roster to 85 players. The next deadline comes a week later, when rosters need to be cut to 80. Final cuts are due by Aug. 31, when the team needs to be cut down to the regular season maximum of 53.

Heading into the first preseason game this weekend, those players fighting to make the cut will have their chance to shine, as they take the field with the incentive of impressing coaches in a game setting.

“It’s always beneficial, especially for the young guys, to put their name on tape where other teams can see them rather than seeing at practice,” Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne said. “It’s definitely beneficial to them.”

Henne is entering his fourth season with the Chiefs, each one serving as the primary backup to Mahomes. Though he’s assumed his role, Henne said he goes into preseason games like he has something to prove, because you never know when you’ll need the game experience.

“I go out there every time and try to prove my best and play my best each time,” Henne said. “Anytime you put good play on tape, it’s beneficial for you for the 31 other teams out there if something were to happen.”

That experience came in handy last year in the playoffs, when Henne had to relieve an injured Mahomes and close out the victory against the Cleveland Browns in the divisional round. He did so successfully, picking up a crucial first down with a pass to Tyreek Hill that helped the Chiefs run out the clock.

Primarily, though, Henne said he does his best to be a guide for the young players who are straddling the cut line. He said the young players just need to put their best foot forward when they’re on the field.

“In practice he can be one thing, but then when the fans are out there, the media’s out there, it’s televised, you gotta see if he‘s the same person,” Henne said. “Especially for a young guy, you can’t let the lights be too bright, you gotta stay within yourself, be yourself at all times and just show what you can do.”

Players hoping to make the cut can also use the experience to carve out a role for themselves on the team. That’s been the case with Kemp, who’s established himself as one of the Chiefs’ most reliable players on special teams.

Kemp said he believes a big reason he is still on the roster is because of his dedication to special teams. He said he hopes he and his teammates can make the most of their time on the field this weekend, as they fight for one of the coveted roster spots.

“I haven’t got a ton of reps on offense, so these preseason games are opportunities for me to just go out and play football like I have been for 20 years at this point,” Kemp said. “Any play could be your last play, so enjoy it, enjoy every play I’m out there and just have fun.”

The Chiefs will open the preseason Saturday night on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

