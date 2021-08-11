Cancel
High School

Graves picks up additional duties at Rockridge

By TERRY DUCKETT
Quad Cities Onlines
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDGINGTON — Daphne Graves' role at Rockridge High School has expanded greatly this year, taking on the positions of athletic director and dean of students. She replaces Scott Daly as Rockridge's A.D., enabling Daly to concentrate on his post as the Rockridge junior high principal. In taking on her additional duties, Graves has moved on from her posts as both a physical education teacher and as the Rockets' junior varsity softball coach.

qconline.com

Scott Daly
#Golf Course#Athletics#Edgington#Rockridge High School#Rockets#Rock Falls Sectional#Trac
High School
Education
Golf
Softball
Sports
