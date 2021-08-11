Graves picks up additional duties at Rockridge

Clinton (0-0) at Davenport West (0-0) Last meeting: West 19, Clinton 7 (2019) Overview: This signals the opening game of the season in the Quad Cities metro, and one school is going to end an extended losing streak. Clinton's program has dropped 21 straight dating back to the 2019 season. West has lost 10 in a row since a Week 7 win over Burlington in 2019. Both teams have coaches in their second seasons with Clinton's Nate Herrig and West's Brandon Krusey. Jai Jensen enters his third season as the starting signal caller for the River Kings, who scrimmaged Davenport North last Friday. Offensive improvement is a must for the Falcons, who scored only 17 points in their eight games a season ago. Junior Brady Hansen will be West's starting quarterback.