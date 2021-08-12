Stop the “Cow Tax:” Ernst Has Major Beef With Dems’ Costly Regs on Farmers
As Senate Democrats try to ram through their partisan, more than $3,500,000,000,000 “Bernie, Biden reckless tax-and-spend spree,” U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) successfully added her amendment—with bipartisan support—to block Democrats from imposing a costly new “Cow Tax” on Iowa farmers and ranchers. Ernst took to the Senate floor to bar any new permits or federal methane requirements on livestock that could increase the cost of beef or other critical products.kiow.com
