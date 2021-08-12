Cancel
Stop the “Cow Tax:” Ernst Has Major Beef With Dems’ Costly Regs on Farmers

By AJ Taylor
kiow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Senate Democrats try to ram through their partisan, more than $3,500,000,000,000 “Bernie, Biden reckless tax-and-spend spree,” U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) successfully added her amendment—with bipartisan support—to block Democrats from imposing a costly new “Cow Tax” on Iowa farmers and ranchers. Ernst took to the Senate floor to bar any new permits or federal methane requirements on livestock that could increase the cost of beef or other critical products.

