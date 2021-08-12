Lakewood Man Sentenced To State Prison For Shooting 4-Year-Old Asbury Park Girl

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–On August 15, 2021 at approximately 3:17 PM, Hamilton Police were dispatched to the area of the AT&T store located on the 600 block of Marketplace Boulevard on a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival Officers spoke to the victim who stated he went to the area to talk to the suspect regarding a verbal altercation that was started online. The victim was behind the AT&T store when the suspect came out and got into a fighting stance. He was also holding a screwdriver. The victim swung at the suspect and missed. He then took the suspect to the ground and felt himself being stabbed several times. The victim was stabbed on his left side of his chest, back of his neck, and left arm with the screwdriver. He was transported to Capital Health at Fuld for further treatment and is in stable condition.