Jackson Man Indicted In Leaving The Scene Of Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–A crash on Route 130 sent two vehicles crashing into a Wendy’s restaurant leaving two people injured. At 1:00 pm a 2008 Toyota Corolla was headed southbound on Route 130 near Melrich Road when it left the roadway, drove across the grass of a business, struck a berm on the property of Wendy’s restaurant at 2533 Route 130, and became airborne. The vehicle was launched through the parking lot and struck a 2017 Audi that was waiting in the drive-thru. Both vehicles were pushed into the building and outside tables. A family dining outside narrowly missed being struck. The force of the impact shattered the restaurant windows and sent glass throughout the interior. Despite being crowded with customers and staff none of the people inside the Wendy’s were injured. The Monmouth Junction Fire Department arrived and had to stabilize the Toyota before extricating the driver of the Toyota. South Brunswick EMS transported the driver to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in stable condition. A juvenile in the Audi also complained of pain and was taken by family members to an area hospital.