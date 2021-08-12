Jackson Man Indicted In Leaving The Scene Of Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
JACKSON, NJ (OCEAN)–Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 11, 2021, Roberto Alcazar-Sanchez, 27, of Jackson, was indicted by a Grand Jury sitting in Ocean County on charges of Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Death in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-5.1, as well as Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Driver’s License while being involved in a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Death in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:40-22a, relative to a motor vehicle crash that occurred in Jackson Township on December 24, 2020. Alcazar-Sanchez was also indicted for Possession of Cocaine in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-10a(1).midjersey.news
