Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, NJ

Jackson Man Indicted In Leaving The Scene Of Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

Posted by 
MidJersey.News
MidJersey.News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSON, NJ (OCEAN)–Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 11, 2021, Roberto Alcazar-Sanchez, 27, of Jackson, was indicted by a Grand Jury sitting in Ocean County on charges of Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Death in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-5.1, as well as Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Driver’s License while being involved in a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Death in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:40-22a, relative to a motor vehicle crash that occurred in Jackson Township on December 24, 2020. Alcazar-Sanchez was also indicted for Possession of Cocaine in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-10a(1).

midjersey.news

Comments / 0

MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ
296
Followers
450
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

 http://midjersey.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Neptune Township, NJ
City
Jackson, NJ
Jackson, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Ocean County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Mercedes Benz#Chevrolet#State#Detective Bureau#Ocean County Sheriff#Texas Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

State Trooper Pleads Guilty To Criminal Charge Related To Incident In Which He Unlawfully Stopped and Followed a Female Motorist in His Patrol Vehicle

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck announced that a New Jersey state trooper has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge related to an incident in which he stalked a female motorist in his patrol vehicle while on duty. Trooper Michael Patterson, 30, of Bayonne, N.J., pleaded guilty yesterday...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MidJersey.News

Man Shot In Head At Motel In Seaside Heights; Pennsylvania Man Charged With Attempted Murder

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ (OCEAN)–Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Jose Serrano-Robles, 43, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, was charged with Attempted Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1 and N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3; Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4a; Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5b; and Being a Certain Person Not to Possess Weapons in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-7b(1), in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in the early morning hours of August 16, 2021, in Seaside Heights.
Hamilton Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Man Stabbed With Screwdriver Several Times At Marketplace Blvd. In Hamilton

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–On August 15, 2021 at approximately 3:17 PM, Hamilton Police were dispatched to the area of the AT&T store located on the 600 block of Marketplace Boulevard on a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival Officers spoke to the victim who stated he went to the area to talk to the suspect regarding a verbal altercation that was started online. The victim was behind the AT&T store when the suspect came out and got into a fighting stance. He was also holding a screwdriver. The victim swung at the suspect and missed. He then took the suspect to the ground and felt himself being stabbed several times. The victim was stabbed on his left side of his chest, back of his neck, and left arm with the screwdriver. He was transported to Capital Health at Fuld for further treatment and is in stable condition.
South Brunswick Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Crash Sends Cars Flying Into Wendy’s On Route 130 In South Brunswick

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–A crash on Route 130 sent two vehicles crashing into a Wendy’s restaurant leaving two people injured. At 1:00 pm a 2008 Toyota Corolla was headed southbound on Route 130 near Melrich Road when it left the roadway, drove across the grass of a business, struck a berm on the property of Wendy’s restaurant at 2533 Route 130, and became airborne. The vehicle was launched through the parking lot and struck a 2017 Audi that was waiting in the drive-thru. Both vehicles were pushed into the building and outside tables. A family dining outside narrowly missed being struck. The force of the impact shattered the restaurant windows and sent glass throughout the interior. Despite being crowded with customers and staff none of the people inside the Wendy’s were injured. The Monmouth Junction Fire Department arrived and had to stabilize the Toyota before extricating the driver of the Toyota. South Brunswick EMS transported the driver to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in stable condition. A juvenile in the Audi also complained of pain and was taken by family members to an area hospital.
Burlington County, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Pemberton Township Woman Indicted after Money Raised Through GoFundMe Campaign for Husband’s Cremation and Funeral is Used for Living Expenses

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (BURLINGTON)–Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina announced that a 49-year-old Pemberton Township woman has been indicted for creating a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her husband’s cremation and funeral, then leaving his body in the morgue and using the donations for living expenses. A grand jury indicted...
Monroe Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Firefighters Quickly Knock Down Bedroom Fire Saving Row Of Town Homes In Monroe Township

MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–Monroe Township firefighters were dispatched to the 1st Block of Larkspur Lane for a fire in a townhome at 6:42 p.m. First due apparatus reported a working fire on the second floor and a 2nd Alarm was transmitted sending additional aid from all Monroe Township Fire Companies, Plainsboro and Hightstown to the scene. Firefighters stretched a 1 3/4″ hand line to the second floor and extinguished a well involved bedroom fire bringing the fire under control in 15 minutes from dispatch at 6:57 p.m.
Tuckerton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

New Haven, CT Man Pleads Guilty For Attempted Murder And Hindering Apprehension After Shooting At Police Officer In Tuckerton Borough In 2019

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 13, 2021, Miguel Angel-Villegas, 31, of New Haven, Connecticut, pled guilty to Attempted Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1 and N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1), as well as Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:29-3b(4), before the Honorable Guy P. Ryan, J.S.C., relative to a shooting incident that occurred in Tuckerton on November 21, 2019. At the time of his sentencing on September 27, 2021, the State will recommend a term of fifteen years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) as to the Attempted Murder charge, subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, and five years NJSP as to the Hindering charge. The sentences are to run concurrently.
Toms River, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Toms River Man Indicted On Terroristic Threats And Causing False Public Alarm

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 12, 2021, an Indictment by a Grand Jury sitting in Monmouth County was returned against David Giordano, 36, of Toms River, on charges of Terroristic Threats in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-3a, and False Public Alarms in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:33-3c, relative to an incident that occurred on April 12, 2021. These charges were presented to a Monmouth County Grand Jury due to a conflict arising out of the fact that Giordano’s threats were made against the Ocean County Judiciary.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Crash At Rt 129 And Lalor, Vehicle Overturned Reported Victims Trapped

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Fire Department, Police and TEMS were detailed to Route 129 South at Lalor Street for an overturned vehicle with reported entrapment around 5:35 p.m. Police reported that there were victims trapped, the occupants were removed from the vehicle and it was unclear if TEMS transported to the hospital. Trenton Police is investigating the crash. No further information is available.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Four Ocean County Residents Charged With Narcotics Distribution

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the Pine Beach Police Department, Barnegat Township Police Department Crime Reduction Unit and Patrol Division, Toms River Township Police Department Special Enforcement Unit and Patrol Division, Lakewood Township Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department Special Response Team, Lakewood Township Police Department K-9 Unit, Lakewood Police Department Patrol Division, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, Seaside Heights Police Department Detective Bureau, and Lacey Township Police Department, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of narcotics in the Ocean County area. The investigation identified a residence in Pine Beach being utilized by Kevin Collins, 37, and Daysha Kelly, 35, as well as a residence in Lakewood being utilized by Elex Hyman, 49, and Jamie Steen, 38, for purposes of storing and distributing Heroin, Fentanyl, and Cocaine in Ocean County. The investigation revealed that all four defendants were acting together and in support of one another in carrying out their distribution scheme.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Pickup truck ends up on top of parked car after crash in Trenton

TRENTON (MERCER)– A pickup truck came to a stop on top of a parked vehicle following a crash Sunday evening. It happened some time after 5:30 pm on 2nd Street. It appears the BMW t-boned the Ford pickup truck before the truck rolled on top of the parked Toyota Camry. The crash was cleaned up by Affordable Towing. It is unclear if anyone was injured.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Trenton Man Dies After Being Shot In Face

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting homicide that occurred Friday evening in Trenton. At approximately 7:10 p.m. on Friday, August 13, Trenton police received a 911 call for a male shot at McKinley Avenue and N. Anderson Street. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, identified as Javier Chaj-Ajtun, 33, of Trenton, shot in the face. He was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
South Brunswick Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

South Brunswick Manhunt Ends In Capture

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–At 11 a.m. on August 11, 2021 South Brunswick Police responded to the Royal Oaks Apartment Complex off Henderson Road for a dispute. Arriving officers were advised Koddy Hyman age 41 of Franklin Township was a fugitive with outstanding warrants. Hyman was wanted for kidnapping, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a weapon for an incident a month earlier. He had outstanding warrants from New Brunswick, Woodbridge, and South Brunswick municipal courts.
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Lakewood Man Sentenced To State Prison For Shooting 4-Year-Old Asbury Park Girl

A Lakewood man has been sentenced for his role in the 2020 shooting of a four-year-old Asbury Park girl, announced Monmouth County Acting Prosecutor Lori Linskey. Sciaire N. Jackson, 28, was sentenced on Wednesday August 11, 2021, to 8 years in a New Jersey State Prison, by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Lourdes Lucas. The sentence is subject to the provisions of NERA, the “No Early Release Act,” requiring Jackson to serve 85 percent of the sentence imposed before becoming eligible for parole. Jackson had previously pleaded guilty to second degree Aggravated Assault and second degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose on June 21, 2021.
Lawrence Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Missing Person From Lawrence Township NJ

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–On August 4th, 2021 the below listed individual was reported missing to the Lawrence Township Police Department:. It is believed that Shimea Duncan was last seen in NY Penn Station on August 4th at 4:00 PM. Shimea Duncan suffers from seizure disorders and is known to use public transportation. Shimea Duncan’s current destination is unknown, however she may be headed to Long Island NY or Ohio.
Ewing Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Crash With Injuries Route 29 South at W. Upper Ferry Road In Ewing Township

EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–At 5:43 p.m. the West Trenton Fire Company, Ewing Police and Ewing EMS were detailed to Route 29 South at West Upper Ferry Road for a vehicle crash with reported entrapment. When the chief arrived it was reported that there was no entrapment but there was a small oil and paint spill that needed clean up. Ewing Township firefighters responded to apply oil dry to clean the roadway. Ewing Township EMS transported victims to the hospital. The Ewing Township Police Department is investigating the crash. No further information is available at this time.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

10 Alleged Trenton Gang Members Indicted On Charges Related To Guns Seized In 2020 Operation To Halt Gang Violence

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck announced that 10 alleged Trenton gang members and associates were indicted today on weapons charges stemming from their arrest last year, when the New Jersey State Police led an operation to halt anticipated gang violence and seized six guns—including an illegal “ghost gun”—and outlawed large-capacity ammunition magazines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy