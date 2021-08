All of them — Davis, Moore, Wilson and all the other offensive performers — are a part of a unit rebuilding under the watchful eyes of Saleh and coordinator Mike LaFleur. "I've been in this offense my whole career," said Davis, the 6-3, 209-pounder, who also played in a LaFleur West Coast scheme for Tennessee OC Matt LaFleur, Mike's older brother, in 2018. "There are a few tweaks and changes, but for the most part it's the same, and that takes some of the thinking out of it.