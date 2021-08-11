Cancel
Pets

Oh mah goodness! Meet Floyd! It’s our Wet Nose Wednesday!

 8 days ago

Every Wednesday, the Erie Humane Society stops by with a furbaby that is looking for their FURever home. This week, it’s Floyd! Please read a little more about him and if you think Floyd would be a good fit for your home, please contact the EHS at 814 835 8331 or visit them online at www.eriehumanesociety.org. Our WNW is brought to us by our friends at Bianchi Honda…and of course, Honda Max!

