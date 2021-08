Come and join us in the celebration of adults age 55+ of our community for National Senior Citizen Day! Our Zumba Gold, Gold Toning and Line Dancing classes will be in session at the Alan E. Sims Recreation Center for all to see what our great adults are capable of. There will also be vendors with great information and services, games and giveaways to all who attend! The first 100 people to register online or in person will receive a FREE lunch. Light snacks will be served for all.