Nats can’t hold lead, lose completion of suspended game
The Nationals are going to have a say in the outcome of the National League East race this season. Not because they’re likely to climb back into contention after trading away eight veterans for 12 prospects two weeks ago. But because the final two months of this season will see them face the three teams still angling for what could be an ugly division title a bunch, and the outcome of those games is going to have a real impact on how everyone finishes in the standings.www.masnsports.com
