Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Nats can’t hold lead, lose completion of suspended game

By Mark Zuckerman
masnsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nationals are going to have a say in the outcome of the National League East race this season. Not because they’re likely to climb back into contention after trading away eight veterans for 12 prospects two weeks ago. But because the final two months of this season will see them face the three teams still angling for what could be an ugly division title a bunch, and the outcome of those games is going to have a real impact on how everyone finishes in the standings.

www.masnsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Suspended Game#Mlb#Baseball#National League East#Phillies
Related
MLBPosted by
WIBX 950

Finally! Mets Make Major Move, Bring Big Bat to Citi Field

The New York Mets finally pulled the trigger on a deal, agreeing to acquire an outspoken MLB star a little more than one hour before Friday's MLB trade deadline. Anthony DiComo first reported the deal to bring Javier Baez to the Mets from the Cubs. Shortly before 3:00PM, WFAN in New York City reported terms had been nearly finalized, with only medical exams pending.
Washington Post

Patrick Corbin can’t solve the Phillies, can’t stop the long ball in Nats’ loss

This story has been updated to correct that a Gerardo Parra single landed between Odúbel Herrera and Ronald Torreyes. As the residue from the Washington Nationals’ trade deadline purge continued to settle, the few remaining veterans on the overhauled roster have become all the more valuable in the clubhouse, with Manager Dave Martinez leaning on the likes of Ryan Zimmerman, Gerardo Parra and even 22-year-old Juan Soto for additional direction.
wgnradio.com

Nats-Mets game suspended in 2nd inning, to resume Wednesday

NEW YORK (AP)The series opener between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was suspended in the top of the second inning Tuesday night because of rain. Washington is ahead 3-1 on the strength of a three-run homer from Juan Soto in his return to the starting lineup. Play will resume Wednesday at 4:10 p.m. as part of a single-admission doubleheader, and the suspended game will remain scheduled for nine innings.
Frankfort Times

Mets rally past Nats 8-7 in suspended game, nightcap ppd

NEW YORK (AP) — Between another round of rainouts, Pete Alonso and the New York Mets actually managed to get a game in Wednesday and pull one out. Pinch-hitter Brandon Drury delivered a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and the Mets rallied from a pair of three-run deficits to defeat the Washington Nationals 8-7, completing a game suspended by showers a night earlier.
MLBMLB

Nats-Mets suspended, to resume today, 4 ET

Shortly after the Nationals' game against the Mets began Tuesday, rain began falling over Citi Field and the surrounding area. Following a delay of roughly two hours, umpires suspended the game. It will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Wednesday at 4:10 p.m. ET. The suspended game...
masnsports.com

Thursday doubleheader planned after another rainout

When a major storm cell barreled through New York on Tuesday night, the Nationals’ series opener against the Mets had to be suspended in the second inning, then completed this afternoon. When another major storm cell was preparing to barrel through New York tonight, they didn’t take any chances. The...
masnsports.com

Game 114 lineups: Nats at Mets

Well, the opener of this evening’s pseudo-doubleheader did not go as the Nationals would’ve hoped. Despite twice holding a three-run lead, they wound up losing to the Mets 8-7, done in by an inexperienced bullpen that is suddenly being asked to pitch high-leverage innings against a team still in the pennant race.
masnsports.com

Nats rally late, but suffer sweep against Mets (updated)

Nationals manager Davey Martinez spent his morning Zoom session with reporters detailing his pitching plans for today’s doubleheader against the Mets. After a suspended game on Tuesday and last night’s postponement, the mound plans had been thrown into a state of flux. Of course, like much of this season, nothing...
masnsports.com

Nats go quietly in opening loss to Mets

The recipe for success for the Nationals the rest of the way this season is going to be one of two things: keep the score close, take a late lead and hope to hold on, or explode for a lot of runs early and win in a blowout. Neither of...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Albert Belle trashes Jacob deGrom for string of injuries (Video)

Albert Belle did not hold back on Jacob deGrom’s delayed return due to his injuries in a radio interview on Friday. The New York Mets are in a tight spot right now with their best pitcher, Jacob deGrom, out due to injury. CBS Sports reported that the ace will sit out for another two weeks due to forearm soreness. This could be serious with September right around the corner and the Mets sitting at the No. 2 spot in the NL East as of Aug 13.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Marlins 5, Cubs 4: Can’t anybody here play this game?

The headline to this recap is a famous phrase once uttered by Casey Stengel when watching his expansion Mets play, and this Cubs team might be worse than that one, and that’s no joke. Zach Davies deserved better. Frank Schwindel, who hit a bases-clearing double, deserved better. Codi Heuer, in...
Gwinnett Daily Post

Dodgers belt 5 homers in rout of Mets

Max Scherzer pitched six gritty innings of two-run ball, Max Muncy homered twice and the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers hit five homers Sunday night in a 14-4 rout over the slumping New York Mets, who used two position players as pitchers. Scherzer (10-4) allowed four hits, struck out seven and...
masnsports.com

Ross placed on IL with partial tear of elbow ligament

A summer of misery for the Nationals took another turn for the worse in the last 24 hours when Joe Ross reported forearm tightness following a bullpen throwing session and a subsequent MRI revealed a partial tear of his elbow ligament. The club hasn’t finalized a plan yet for Ross,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Washington Nationals: Joe Ross news adds injury to insult

When the Washington Nationals made a flurry of trades at the trade deadline in July, they were effectively mailing in the rest of the season. Sure, they would throw nine guys out there each night, though the Nats didn’t plan on being too competitive down the stretch. A 2-13 record since July 31, has confirmed this.
MLBSun-Journal

MLB roundup: Tatis returns as outfielder, belts two home runs

PHOENIX — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice and drove in four runs in his return from the injured list, and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2 on Sunday. The 22-year-old Tatis had four hits, helping the Padres snap a four-game losing streak. It was Tatis’ fifth multi-homer game this season and No. 8 for his career.
MLBNew York Post

Noah Syndergaard, Francisco Lindor face off in simulated game

SAN FRANCISCO — Noah Syndergaard and Francisco Lindor’s respective rehabs took another step forward Tuesday when they participated in a simulated game. For Syndergaard it was the first time facing batters since his shutdown in late May with elbow discomfort. Lindor, on the comeback from a right oblique strain, took swings against high velocity for the first time since his IL stint began. Luis Guillorme, who is rehabbing from a left hamstring strain, also participated in the game.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Player Performance Meter: Pitchers, August 9-15

The Mets did not play too many low-scoring games this week, but there was really only one game (yesterday’s) where the pitching completely kept the Mets out of it. The rain messed with the starters’ schedules a bit this week, but with the exception of Carlos Carrasco, the rotation had a pretty good week. This week featured Trevor Williams’ Mets debut, which was a success. The bullpen was a mixed bag. The most trusted relievers mostly performed well, especially Edwin Díaz, but the middle relievers struggled and now the bullpen will be without Drew Smith for the foreseeable future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy