Los Angeles County, CA

Journalism and Justice: Jasmyne Cannick’s Work Led to Ed Buck Conviction in Deaths of Black Men in L.A.

By California Black Media
Black Voice News
 6 days ago
Reporters are expected to remain neutral as they uncover the facts of a story even when their biases or the details they discover, pull them in particular directions. Jasmyne Cannick, who is an activist, journalist, and political strategist in Los Angeles, says getting the criminal justice system to investigate the mysterious deaths of two Black men in the home of an influential White Democratic Party donor required a bitter fight and balancing act. She had to rely on her uncompromising sense of right and wrong, her unbending commitment to social justice—particularly for Black people—as well as investigative reporting instincts she has acquired over the years.

blackvoicenews.com

The Black Voice News has given voice to the voiceless and shined a light on systemic inequities and disparities since 1972. With a focus on advocacy, solutions-oriented and data-driven reporting, the Black Voice has addressed issues from disparities in health, education and wealth to police violence, social justice, and civil rights battles. And for over four decades the dedicated team of journalists and community reporters have commented on and chronicled some of the most important stories impacting the lives of Black Californians, and given “voice” to the community while expanding its scope of civic involvement. A property of Voice Media Ventures, The Black Voice News is legally adjudicated in the County of Riverside and is published by Brown Publishing Co. LLC.

