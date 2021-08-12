Journalism and Justice: Jasmyne Cannick’s Work Led to Ed Buck Conviction in Deaths of Black Men in L.A.
Reporters are expected to remain neutral as they uncover the facts of a story even when their biases or the details they discover, pull them in particular directions. Jasmyne Cannick, who is an activist, journalist, and political strategist in Los Angeles, says getting the criminal justice system to investigate the mysterious deaths of two Black men in the home of an influential White Democratic Party donor required a bitter fight and balancing act. She had to rely on her uncompromising sense of right and wrong, her unbending commitment to social justice—particularly for Black people—as well as investigative reporting instincts she has acquired over the years.blackvoicenews.com
Comments / 1