Fort Atkinson, WI

Fort Atkinson police reports Aug. 10

Daily Jefferson County Union
 6 days ago

Officers responded to one 911 call, one intrusion alarm, two fire alarms and several calls reporting the warehouse fire in the 700 block of Oak Street; verified that there were no issues for a person sitting in his vehicle who explained he was on a break and was fine; confirmed that a vehicle parked at the airport on County Highway K was OK and it was unoccupied; moved along a woman sitting in her vehicle in the 1300 block of North High Street; left a message for the Department of Public Works of some city street lights that were out; documented information about a suspicious vehicle for a resident.

