Fort Atkinson police reports Aug. 10

Officers responded to one 911 call, one intrusion alarm, two fire alarms and several calls reporting the warehouse fire in the 700 block of Oak Street; verified that there were no issues for a person sitting in his vehicle who explained he was on a break and was fine; confirmed that a vehicle parked at the airport on County Highway K was OK and it was unoccupied; moved along a woman sitting in her vehicle in the 1300 block of North High Street; left a message for the Department of Public Works of some city street lights that were out; documented information about a suspicious vehicle for a resident.