LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, The search for the person who shot a Clay County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop last night is underway. Jeff Lyde, the sheriff of Clay County, says after getting shot the deputy returned fire and then chased the car - but was called off by E-M-T’s so they could check and see if the deputy was OK. Thankfully it hit his bulletproof vest. The Cotton County sheriff had a check point on I-44 while the Jefferson County sheriff joined O-H-P at Highway 79 for a check point too.