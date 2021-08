Whew! Summer sure hit us with a vengeance last week. I couldn’t walk from room to room without sweating. I told my sons, “this is why I won’t live in Florida. Can you imagine everyday like this.” The lake got too hot to be comfortable. Might as well be in a bathtub. The saving grace was the springs that gave a couple of spots to chill. Sleeping was next to impossible. There just was NO cool side to the pillow. Suddenly, I had to put an extra blanket on my bed. It went from HOT to a little chilly in such a short time.