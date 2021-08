CHIBA, Japan (AP) — Fatoumata Yarie Camara of Guinea is thankful she got to wrestle at the Olympics after the opportunity was nearly snatched away. Guinea’s government withdrew from the Tokyo Games right before she was supposed to fly to Japan because of coronavirus concerns. Camara and others were skeptical about the reasons for the decision and said they believed funds were mismanaged. The government reversed its decision after an outcry and Camara got to compete. She lost both her matches. She hopes to gain more experience and return for the 2024 Paris Games with more support.