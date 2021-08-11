Cancel
Kenosha, WI

J.J. Steinhoff: Enhance the bike race fan experience

Kenosha News.com
 7 days ago

This is in response to Debra Perry's recent VOP about going to the bike races:. Four years ago, while still living in Kenosha, I contacted my alderman and a few other influential people in town about improving the fan experience at the Washington Park Velodrome and there was no interest.

