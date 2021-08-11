J.J. Steinhoff: Enhance the bike race fan experience

The first ever Paws to the Pedal Bike Ride was a great success. Paws to the Pedal was introduced on Saturday, June 26th, 2021 here in Olney, as a way to raise money for the youth programs at The Refuge. Overall, there were 68 cyclists registered for the event, who came from all over Texas. The event included a 6 mile family friendly route, a 27 mile route, and a 44 mile route. The bike ride was organized by The Refuge, but would not have been possible without support from the community. Sponsors for the Paws to the Pedal Bike Ride include: Cub Nutrition, First State Bank, Hometown Coffee & Tea, Hope Fellowship, House of Mercy Enterprises, Olney InterBank, and Tower Extrusions. Special thanks to: Christian Motorcycle Association, City of Olney Public Works, Olney EMS, Olney Police Department, Olney Fire Department, TXDOT, and Young County Sheriff ’s Office. And thank you to all the volunteers. The money raised from the event totaled $1,116.35, which will go to The Refuge youth programs.