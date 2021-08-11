Gun sales still blazing across county, nation
The evidence suggests gun sales have increased on a national, state and local level during the pandemic. COVID-19 precipitated a trend of rising gun sales. The Trace, a newsroom devoted to gun-related news, has tracked the rise in gun purchases over the past decade and shows a surge following the Sandy Hook shooting, at the beginning of 2013. The pace of sales has increased of late. According to The Trace, sales rose 18 percent in the first quarter of the year, compared to the first quarter of 2020.www.hmbreview.com
Comments / 0