Gun sales still blazing across county, nation

On August 9, 2021, Sheriff Bob Wells and Prosecutor Andrew M. Curley will present the sum of $4,410.93 to Treasurer Denita Williams to be placed into the general revenue fund for Dent County. The money is the result of efforts by law enforcement involving the seizure of cash and illegal firearms possessed in connection with the illegal use and/or distribution of controlled substances. The seizure and sale occurred in connection with recent drug prosecutions that concluded in Dent County. The seizure and sale of the firearms is authorized by Missouri law as an additional punishment and deterrent to persons that illegally use or distribute controlled substances while in the possession of firearms. Further, money that is obtained through the illegal sale of controlled substances is subject to seizure and forfeiture. This money will be used for the benefit of the local community.