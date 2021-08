Great Omaha Packing has launched a recall on nearly 300,000 pounds of raw beef products, which may be contaminated with E. coli. The recall was shared through the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on July 29. All 38 products covered in the recalled were produced on July 13 this year. On each of those, you'll find the establishment number "EST. 960A" inside the USDA mark of inspection. Those raw beef products were only distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Nebraska.