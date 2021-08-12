Cancel
Sutter County, CA

Sutter County supervisors call for Live Oak special election

By David Wilson / dwilson@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 6 days ago

The Sutter County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday night to call for a special election in the city of Live Oak to fill its vacant seat on the city council.

The election will take place on Dec. 7 -- the next available election date, according to Sutter County Clerk-Recorder Donna Johnston.

Live Oak has been operating with four council members since former Mayor Luis Hernandez resigned on May 31. On July 7, the council nominated six of the nine individuals who applied to temporarily fill the vacant city council seat. All six were voted down 2-2. The council failed to pass a resolution calling for a special election during a meeting on July 21. That resolution failed on a 2-2 vote.

Johnston said the council had 60 days from the mayor’s resignation to fill the seat with a temporary council member or to call for a special election. The council did neither, meaning the vacancy had to be filled at the next established election date, per government code. The election shall be held no earlier than 114 days after the call for an election, the code states.

If the board did not call for the election on Tuesday, the election would have taken place in March 2022, according to Johnston.

The Live Oak council unanimously passed two months of the 2021/22 fiscal year budget on July 21, which resulted in the opening of all city operations. That decision came one week after all nonessential operations in the city shut down on July 14 due to the board not approving the 2021/22 fiscal year budget on a 2-2 vote. Vice Mayor Nancy Santana and Councilman Bob Woten voted yes to approve and council members J.R. Thiara and Lakhvir Ghag voted no.

Voting was along the same lines on July 7 when the council failed to pass the full budget and a three-month resolution. The council did pass a two-week continuing resolution on July 29, which expired on July 14 at midnight.

Supervisor Nick Micheli said the board should call for the election so Live Oak will not have to operate with four council members for any longer than it has to. Supervisor Mat Conant asked Johnston for what she thought would be the best action.

“We’ll conduct the election either way,” Johnston said.

The board voted to call for the election on Dec. 7. Johnston said the city of Live Oak will pay for the election.

Live Oak City Manager Aaron Palmer said the city was informed by Johnston that the county estimated the special election will cost Live Oak approximately $30,000.

“The city will have to pay once it is directly billed for the final cost of the election,” Palmer said in an email. “At this time no funds have been budgeted for the special election. When the city receives the bill, it will go to the city council for approval to pay along with a recommendation to make a budget adjustment, from general fund reserves, to cover the cost of the special election.”

Johnston said Wednesday that residents can expect to receive ballots in the mail by around 29 days prior to the election (Nov. 8). The filing period for candidates opens on Monday and will be open until Sept. 10.

The elections office is located at 1435 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City. The office will be open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. She said those hours are subject to change.

Voters will be able to mail in their ballots or drop them off at a location to be determined closer to election day, according to Johnston.

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
