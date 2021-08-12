Cancel
Authorities seize 2.8 tons of meth and fentanyl at U.S. border

By CBS News
 6 days ago

Law enforcement officials last week seized 2.8 tons of methamphetamine and fentanyl powder at a U.S.-Mexico border crossing in California, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday. Officials said that the drugs are estimated to be worth more than $12.9 million and that it is “believed to be one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in the nation’s history.”

