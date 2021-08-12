Authorities seize 2.8 tons of meth and fentanyl at U.S. border

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Brownsville Port of Entry seized $182,000 in fentanyl from a 50-year-old U.S. citizen applying for entry into the country on August 13. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) “Our frontline officers employed an effective combination of inspections experience, technology, high tech tools which contributed to a significant seizure of fentanyl in the passenger vehicle environment,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. The seizure happened at Veterans International Bridge when the man, who’s from Brownsville tried to drive through in his Ford truck. The truck was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. In secondary, with the aid of a non-intrusive imaging system, CBP officers found five packages that contained a total of 13.44 pounds of fentanyl hidden. They officers removed the packages. CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the truck, arrested the driver and turned him over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation