Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

5-year-old finishes cancer treatment at Golisano Children’s Hospital

By Katelyn Massarelli
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RwNFQ_0bP96EIE00

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A 5-year-old boy at Golisano Children’s Hospital got to ring the bell after 16 months of cancer treatment!

The hospital said Jeremiah rang the bell Wednesday, signifying the end of his inpatient chemotherapy. He is officially cancer-free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lB0Ks_0bP96EIE00

Jeremiah was diagnosed with neuroblastoma and underwent 16 months of treatment, hospital officials said.

Before treatment, Jeremiah’s parents noticed he wasn’t acting like himself. Later on, he started limping, had repeated fevers, and eventually couldn’t walk at all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkr9y_0bP96EIE00

“It was tough for our family, but we never lost faith that he would recover,” said Jeremiah’s mom, Daniela.

The Child Life team threw Jeremiah a Spiderman-themed party since he’s a huge superhero fan. The hospital said when Jeremiah grows up, he wants to be a cop, so he can be a hero too!

Comments / 0

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Health
City
Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Hillsborough County, FLPosted by
CNN

Deputies orchestrate plan to donate car to woman in need

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Hillsborough County woman was given the surprise of a lifetime after her community came together to gift her a car. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s Community Outreach Division partners with restaurants throughout the community for catering at events, which is how deputies learned the woman was in need of a car.

Comments / 0

Community Policy