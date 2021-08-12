Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marysville, CA

MJUSD brings in outreach consultants, mental health counselors

By Jeff Larson / jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Posted by 
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 6 days ago

On Wednesday, it wasn’t just students and teachers getting used to being on campus again for the return of the 2021-22 school year.

There were many other departments traversing their way around campuses within the Marysville Joint Unified School District’s 23 school sites – including one devoted solely to helping better students’ mental health needs.

Rocco Greco, executive director of Student Engagement Educational Services with MJUSD, said the district hired about 10 more counselors and 19 outreach consultants across the district. He said the primary role with this department is assisting in students’ social and emotional aspects of returning to full-time in-person instruction.

The department, Greco said, is funded solely through the state, in hopes of helping MJUSD have better access to each of its families for support throughout the upcoming school year.

“We’re taking the time in the classroom to get to know the kids, so they get the chance to tell their story,” Greco said.

It has been very difficult on everyone since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were forced to learn via distance learning, which had many hiccups along the way.

Now that students have essentially returned to normal instruction – outside of masks for indoor venues – Greco wants to make sure students are well taken care of. On Wednesday, Greco said some districts brought out cheerleaders as a welcome wagon for those returning to school. At Lindhurst High School, Greco said home rooms set aside a separate curriculum for social and emotional lesson plans.

He said it gives students a chance to talk and build relationships.

Yesenia Cachu of Johnson Park Elementary in Olivehurst switched her role this year and is now an outreach consultant at the site.

Cachu said her role includes working with families and students that are in need of extra social and emotional help in addition to academics.

“We’re creating plans for students that are in need,” Cachu said.

Cachu said all the outreach consultants work together to come up with ideas on how to make in-person schooling a perfect home away from home this year.

“We’re making them feel at home,” Cachu said.

Even though the districts have returned to full-time traditional instruction, Cachu understands that some may still feel nervous about COVID-19.

Cachu said it’s important to be respectful for those still carefully working their daily lives around the pandemic.

“We will take what is necessary to keep them protected from this virus,” Cachu said.

Greco said most districts in California have been working to create a curriculum for mental health development.

At MJUSD, 389 teachers had mental health training to prepare for the 2021-22 year.

“Mental health is definitely an issue in our country,” Greco said. “We’re helping kids understand how their brain works.”

Comments / 0

Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
3K+
Followers
185
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
City
Olivehurst, CA
City
Marysville, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Mjusd#Lindhurst High School#Johnson Park Elementary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden scrambles to limit damage to credibility from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - When President Joe Biden appeared in the White House East Room on July 8 to stress that the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan was proceeding apace, he declared that a Taliban takeover of the country was not inevitable. Five weeks later, the Taliban is in charge,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy