MJUSD brings in outreach consultants, mental health counselors

On Wednesday, it wasn’t just students and teachers getting used to being on campus again for the return of the 2021-22 school year.

There were many other departments traversing their way around campuses within the Marysville Joint Unified School District’s 23 school sites – including one devoted solely to helping better students’ mental health needs.

Rocco Greco, executive director of Student Engagement Educational Services with MJUSD, said the district hired about 10 more counselors and 19 outreach consultants across the district. He said the primary role with this department is assisting in students’ social and emotional aspects of returning to full-time in-person instruction.

The department, Greco said, is funded solely through the state, in hopes of helping MJUSD have better access to each of its families for support throughout the upcoming school year.

“We’re taking the time in the classroom to get to know the kids, so they get the chance to tell their story,” Greco said.

It has been very difficult on everyone since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were forced to learn via distance learning, which had many hiccups along the way.

Now that students have essentially returned to normal instruction – outside of masks for indoor venues – Greco wants to make sure students are well taken care of. On Wednesday, Greco said some districts brought out cheerleaders as a welcome wagon for those returning to school. At Lindhurst High School, Greco said home rooms set aside a separate curriculum for social and emotional lesson plans.

He said it gives students a chance to talk and build relationships.

Yesenia Cachu of Johnson Park Elementary in Olivehurst switched her role this year and is now an outreach consultant at the site.

Cachu said her role includes working with families and students that are in need of extra social and emotional help in addition to academics.

“We’re creating plans for students that are in need,” Cachu said.

Cachu said all the outreach consultants work together to come up with ideas on how to make in-person schooling a perfect home away from home this year.

“We’re making them feel at home,” Cachu said.

Even though the districts have returned to full-time traditional instruction, Cachu understands that some may still feel nervous about COVID-19.

Cachu said it’s important to be respectful for those still carefully working their daily lives around the pandemic.

“We will take what is necessary to keep them protected from this virus,” Cachu said.

Greco said most districts in California have been working to create a curriculum for mental health development.

At MJUSD, 389 teachers had mental health training to prepare for the 2021-22 year.

“Mental health is definitely an issue in our country,” Greco said. “We’re helping kids understand how their brain works.”