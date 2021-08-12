Summer LEAP prepares students and future teachers
A summer program is helping Rochester City School students prepare for the upcoming school year while also creating a pipeline of diverse teachers. Community is the theme this summer for students attending the Allendale Columbia Summer LEAP program. The six-week educational program for K-7 students started as part of a school improvement plan to help RCSD school 17 get out of receivership. They successfully achieved that goal in 2019.www.wxxinews.org
