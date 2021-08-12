Yuba City USD in need of qualified teachers

After a meeting Wednesday night, the Yuba City Unified School District school board discussed the need for more qualified educators in the district.

Board members approved a declaration of need for qualified educators for the 2021-22 school year because some teachers in the district had been operating outside their credential.

Job postings have been available since March through the YCUSD website. An increase of internships have helped fill in the need for full-time teachers and the possibility of an internship program through the district was brought up but not discussed.

Board members also approved the Edgenuity Contract, a standard-based online learning resource, that will be used as a tool for credit recovery in high school. Teachers had previously requested to use the online resource during summer school. The online platform will now help students recuperate courses they did not complete. The learning tool is intended to not be used during in-person learning environments.

Members of the public were also at the meeting to discuss concerns over an indoor mask requirement within the school district. Many expressed their frustration with the board and asked for a survey to be sent out to families on whether or not masks should be required. The board said it would take the issue into consideration.