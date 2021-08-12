Cancel
Yuba City, CA

Yuba City man arrested for false imprisonment, sexual battery

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
The Yuba City Police Department arrested a Yuba City man last week after an investigation into a report of sexual assault of an adult woman, according to YCPD Operations Support Lt. Michelle Brazil.

On Aug. 2, officers responded to the 700 block of Franklin Avenue where an alleged victim said she’d been threatened, sexually assaulted, and held against her will by Timothy Michael Joseph, 55. During an investigation, YCPD obtained evidence and ultimately a warrant for Joseph’s arrest.

On Aug. 5, YCPD located Joseph standing in his backyard on Franklin Avenue. He did not immediately come out to his front yard and several announcements were made by officers for Joseph to come outside. After about 30 minutes, Joseph came out to his front door and was taken into custody and booked into Sutter County Jail, according to Brazil.

The Sutter County District Attorney’s Office charged Joseph with sexual battery -- touching an intimate part of another, and false imprisonment by violence. On Tuesday, Joseph pleaded not guilty to both counts. A bail hearing is scheduled for Friday and Joseph’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 20 at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court.

As of late Wednesday, Joseph remained in custody on $25,000 bail.

