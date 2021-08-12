Cancel
NFL

Lakiem Williams Signs with Seattle Seahawks

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 6 days ago
Former Syracuse linebacker Lakiem Williams signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, joining former teammate Alton Robinson on the roster. Williams and Robinson both played for Syracuse during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

The move coincides with the released of veteran defensive end Aldon Smith, which opened up a roster spot now filled by Williams. The current roster size is at 90, but must be cut down to 53 before week one.

According to the Seahawks release on the roster move, two current Seattle linebackers are battling injuries. That has left them thin at linebacker and forced fullback Nick Bellore to take reps at the position. That could mean Williams gets decent reps in practice and may even play in the preseason. Those opportunities give Williams a chance to make an impression and earn a roster spot or practice squad opportunity.

Williams joined Syracuse prior to the 2018 season as a junior college transfer. After playing sparingly in 2018, Williams was one of the best defensive players on the Orange in 2019. He racked up 110 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks as a senior. His 110 tackles was third in the ACC, which helped him earn All ACC Third Team honors.

As a junior college prospect out of Butte College, Williams signed with Syracuse over scholarship offers from California, Houston, Kansas, Liberty, and Toledo, among several others. Prior to his time at Butte College, Williams played his high school ball at Spanaway Lake High School in Washington. Spanaway Lake is just over 40 miles outside of Seattle.

