Object Lesson: Player piano a favorite at Sutter County Museum

By Lynzie Lowe
Appeal-Democrat
 6 days ago
Sharyl Simmons controls the foot pedals of the 1912 Baldwin Manualo Upright Player Piano on display at the Sutter County Museum as it plays “The Old Piano Roll Blues.” Lynzie Lowe/Appeal-Democrat

Just like it filled the room with music more than 100 years ago, the 1912 Baldwin Manualo Upright Player Piano on display at the Sutter County Museum is still belting out hundreds of tunes as the last stop and grand finale of tours at the facility.

Sharyl Simmons, assistant curator at the museum, said the player piano was donated to the museum in 1975 by Dora Woods, owner of the Sutter Buttes Gallery. She was known in the community as “DoDo,” said Simmons.

According to Simmons, player pianos were very popular from about 1900 through the late 1920s when radio broadcasts started to take over and more than 2.5 million were sold during that time.

“It brought music into your house without having to learn how to play the piano,” said Simmons.

The piano can be played manually or switched into the player piano mode, said Simmons, with a set of retractable foot petals for each mode.

When in the player piano mode, Simmons said a person would have to sit at the piano and push the foot petals, which pumps air into the instrument to make the piano play independently.

“It’s like riding a bike,” said Simmons. “Someone new might pump too fast or too slow and mess up the tempo of the song, but once you get the hang of it it’s easy to keep the right pace.”

According to Simmons, the player piano is a visitor favorite at the museum, especially for children on school tours.

“A lot of the kids think this is like a library where you have to be quiet, so it’s fun to watch them dance and enjoy the music,” said Simmons.

Simmons said they have an abundance of music with nearly 300 piano rolls included in the museum’s collection.

The1912 Baldwin Manualo Upright Player Piano and several other local historical gems are on display at the Sutter County Museum, located at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City.

At this time, the museum is open to the public Wednesday through Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. It is also recommended that attendees wear masks while in the museum.

For more information, visit the Sutter County Museum website at www.suttercountymuseum.org.

