Ready-to-Drink Aperitif Cocktails

Campari Soda is a classic aperitif cocktail that has been renowned for the nearly 100 years since it was created, so the brand has made a move to make it even more accessible with a new ready-to-drink option to try out. The drink is said to have the perfect balance of bitterness that the aperitif is known for along with the right level of effervescence to boot. The cocktail comes in premium glass bottles, boasts a 10% ABV and is being made available for purchase at 116 Waitress locations in the UK.