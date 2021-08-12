St. Louis-Pittsburgh Runs

Javier Baez homered in his first game as a Met and he nearly had his first altercation with them in his fourth game. After flying out to right field to end the top of the eighth inning in the Mets’ 5-4 loss to the Marlins, Baez took his helmet off and made an aggressive move toward the mound. Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar and a few Mets players stepped in front of Baez, who appeared to be angry with reliever Richard Bleier.